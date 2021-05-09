Colfax Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Colfax in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.05.

CFX stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -859.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88.

In related news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,201 shares of company stock worth $2,970,792 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Colfax by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,193 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Colfax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,606,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at $2,614,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Colfax by 452.8% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 160,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 131,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.