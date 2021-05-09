Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.46 EPS

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%.

Coherus BioSciences stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 870,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

