Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 28th

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:RFI opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

