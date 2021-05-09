Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 28th

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.
Shares of NYSE:RFI opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $16.22.
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
