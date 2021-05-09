Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $228.27 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,743. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.31. Cognex has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CGNX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.89.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.