CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.830-2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $63.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.19. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.15.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

