Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.50 million-$146.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.13 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.110–0.100 EPS.

Shares of NET stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,155,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,398. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.64 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NET shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.11.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $1,504,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,432.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 942,686 shares of company stock worth $72,261,961 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

