Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.110–0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $612 million-$616 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $592.80 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.040–0.030 EPS.

Cloudflare stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,155,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,398. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.64 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NET. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.94.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 942,686 shares of company stock valued at $72,261,961 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

