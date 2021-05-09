Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $541.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.64 million. On average, analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73.

CCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.