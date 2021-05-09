Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.
Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $94.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.39.
In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,870. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.