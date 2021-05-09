Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $94.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.39.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,870. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.