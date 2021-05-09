Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS opened at $370.89 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $371.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.