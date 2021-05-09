Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,528 shares of company stock worth $9,417,808. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $488.73 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $348.01 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $233.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $491.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

