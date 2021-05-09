Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $397,000 Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $666,462,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in NIO by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,210,000 after buying an additional 1,445,126 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in NIO by 407,573.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after buying an additional 8,497,915 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in NIO by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after buying an additional 4,392,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NIO by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,401,000 after buying an additional 1,603,891 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NIO opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

