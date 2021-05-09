Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given New $143.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.20.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $121.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $90,700.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.