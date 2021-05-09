Citigroup Increases Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $72.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.57.

FL stock opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $63.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 175.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

