Citigroup Increases CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $98.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $85.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 588,797 shares of company stock valued at $44,310,483. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.