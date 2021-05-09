CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Stake Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,344,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434,528 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $120,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CIT Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in CIT Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in CIT Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $300,714.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $852,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,201 shares of company stock worth $605,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIT opened at $52.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $55.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.43) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

