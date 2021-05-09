CIBC Boosts Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target to $23.00

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GBNXF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 26.75. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.16%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

