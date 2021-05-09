Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHUY. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $44.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.81 million, a P/E ratio of -100.70 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 48,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $2,085,867.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,904.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,966 shares of company stock worth $6,970,042 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Chuy’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Chuy’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chuy’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

