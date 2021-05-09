Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.31. 327,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,365. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.81 million, a PE ratio of -100.70 and a beta of 2.05.
CHUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.