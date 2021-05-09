Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.31. 327,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,365. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.81 million, a PE ratio of -100.70 and a beta of 2.05.

CHUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

In other news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Starlette B. Johnson sold 7,250 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $310,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at $569,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 156,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,970,042 over the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

