Chronologic Hits Market Capitalization of $433,280.13 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Chronologic has a total market cap of $433,280.13 and $89.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00086786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00066216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.08 or 0.00788745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00104140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,317.93 or 0.09156763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001751 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,387,366 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,486 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

