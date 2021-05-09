ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%.

Shares of ChromaDex stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.54 million, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $23.66.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

