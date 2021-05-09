ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter.

IMOS stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

