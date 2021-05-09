Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush started coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.29.

Chimerix stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $702.62 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. Research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,972,000 after acquiring an additional 706,656 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,956,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,110,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 20,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

