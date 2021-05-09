Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.31. 296,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,564. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CQP shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.93.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

