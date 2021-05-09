ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCXI. TheStreet cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.22.

CCXI opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $729.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 9,625 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $647,377.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 87,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,820.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $28,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,361,264 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 171,898 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $46,873,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $40,248,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $28,737,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 463,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,728,000 after buying an additional 78,855 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

