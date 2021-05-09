Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Trading Down 0.5%

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.05. 296,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,192,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $286.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.39.
Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.57 million during the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile (NYSE:CMCM)
Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.
