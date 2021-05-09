ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Holdings Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in ChampionX by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,454,000 after buying an additional 899,203 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 20,395 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after buying an additional 1,433,541 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in ChampionX by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 827,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 569,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,705 shares of company stock worth $888,179 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $25.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.73.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

