CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $60.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

CF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $55.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $55.21.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 14,975 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $809,997.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,803,478.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,525 shares of company stock worth $5,013,029 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,042,000 after purchasing an additional 981,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,295,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,002,000 after acquiring an additional 145,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,959,000 after purchasing an additional 347,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,928 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CF Industries by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,907,000 after purchasing an additional 158,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

