Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $277-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.35 million.Certara also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.200-0.240 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERT. Barclays lowered their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Get Certara alerts:

Shares of CERT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.47. 879,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,984. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Certara has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.