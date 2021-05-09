Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.20

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 2617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPYYY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

