Centrality Reaches Market Capitalization of $87.54 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Centrality has a total market cap of $87.54 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can now be bought for $0.0729 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centrality has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00087260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00066237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $458.48 or 0.00789110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00104217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,307.13 or 0.09134382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

