Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Rating Lowered to Underperform at CIBC

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s previous close.
CG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target (up previously from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Centerra Gold to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.40.
TSE CG opened at C$8.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 4.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.95. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.25 and a 1-year high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.38.
In related news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 in the last quarter.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
Read More: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.