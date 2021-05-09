Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Rating Lowered to Underperform at CIBC

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s previous close.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target (up previously from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Centerra Gold to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.40.

TSE CG opened at C$8.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 4.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.95. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.25 and a 1-year high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 2.5999997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 in the last quarter.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

