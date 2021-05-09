CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $24.49 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.