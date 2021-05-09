Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 91 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $347.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.31. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $228.30 and a 52 week high of $348.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

