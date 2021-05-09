Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 5,917 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $226,275,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,459,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,517 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,202,000 after purchasing an additional 771,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $43,467,000.

VGIT stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average of $68.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

