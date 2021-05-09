Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWL. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,425,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 515,854 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. C J Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 131,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 20,804 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

IWL opened at $100.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.30. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.