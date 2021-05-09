Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCC opened at $71.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $71.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCC shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

