Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $993,946,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,614 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,905 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,503,000 after acquiring an additional 185,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% in the 4th quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,158 shares during the last quarter.

IEF opened at $114.49 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.33.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

