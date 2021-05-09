Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 1,792 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $229.48 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $147.05 and a 1-year high of $229.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

