Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$16.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.01.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$9.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.15 and a 52 week high of C$10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.31 billion and a PE ratio of -4.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.07.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The business had revenue of C$3.57 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese purchased 5,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

