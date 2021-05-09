CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CEMIG SA -ADR is active in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization business, Cemig continues to invest in the expansion of its services and in new technologies so as to remain a top notch company nationwide. Using power sources such as hydraulic, thermal, wind and solar power and even other more advanced technologies, such as hydrogen fuel cells, Cemig goes on providing, under any circumstances, alternatives for the supply and commercialization of electric energy. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CIG. HSBC upped their price target on shares of CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CEMIG from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE CIG opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CEMIG has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,073 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

