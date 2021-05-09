Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%.

NYSE:CDR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.88. 22,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,236. The company has a market cap of $216.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.49. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 8.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDR. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

