CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. CDK Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.650 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.43. 913,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,230. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00. CDK Global has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.38.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.
CDK Global Company Profile
CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.
See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.