CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. CDK Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.650 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.43. 913,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,230. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00. CDK Global has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

