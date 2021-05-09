CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,288 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,302,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,124,000 after acquiring an additional 208,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,792,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,103,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,917,000 after purchasing an additional 122,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

NYSE CBRE opened at $86.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $87.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.