Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Caterpillar by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,361,000 after buying an additional 226,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $878,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock opened at $240.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.23. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $241.89.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.37.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.