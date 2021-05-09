Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CBIO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,366. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $141.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBIO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

