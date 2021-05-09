Casino Betting Coin (CBC) Trading 28.7% Higher Over Last Week

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 48.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. One Casino Betting Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0821 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Casino Betting Coin has a market capitalization of $12.80 million and $2.86 million worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casino Betting Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00081813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00063522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.22 or 0.00787932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00104111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,501.94 or 0.09378924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00044090 BTC.

About Casino Betting Coin

Casino Betting Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casino Betting Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casino Betting Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casino Betting Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.