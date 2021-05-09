Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores makes up approximately 3.9% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $223.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.41 and a 12 month high of $226.60.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.10.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

