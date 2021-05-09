Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Cascades from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CIBC upgraded Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cascades in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $11.53 on Friday. Cascades has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

