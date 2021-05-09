Caroline Beasley Buys 20,577 Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Stock

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) CEO Caroline Beasley acquired 20,577 shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $51,236.73. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,390.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.63. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.16). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

